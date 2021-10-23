Men's golf takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 6: Last-minute moves
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Oct. 21
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 7: Many stars watching along with you in big bye week
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 6: Vikings get break against Panthers
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 6: First bye week isn’t a killer
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 6: First bye week isn’t a killer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Men's golf takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Gavin McDonell - Stanford Daily
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
No. 4 Stanford men’s golf competes in Georgia this week for its penultimate event of the fall season, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, on the Lakeside Course. With a stacked field of 15
Read Full Story on stanforddaily.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
1 dead, 7 wounded at homecoming block party near Fort Valley State University
Gatorade, tires, Swedish Fish and more: No, it's not just you; they're in shorter supply
No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery's slaying
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL