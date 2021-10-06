Montgomery's Jeff Davis Avenue renamed in honor of Fred Gray
Montgomery's Jeff Davis Avenue renamed in honor of Fred Gray
The Associated Press | - al.com
10/6/21
Gray grew up on the street during the Jim Crow era and went on to represent clients including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.
Read Full Story on al.com
