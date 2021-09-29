More summer-like across central Alabama the rest of the week
More summer-like across central Alabama the rest of the week
Stephanie Walker - WVTM 13 on MSN.com
9/29/21
Heat and humidity will increase across central Alabama the rest of this week. A few showers will be possible, too.
Read Full Story on wvtm13.com
