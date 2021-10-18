Nancy Pelosi gives pottery made by Vermont artist to Pope Francis
Nancy Pelosi gives pottery made by Vermont artist to Pope Francis
Brent Hallenbeck, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/18/21
Peace bowl' by Miranda Thomas the second bowl the Bridgewater artist has made for a pope, after President Clinton gave one to Pope John Paul II.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
