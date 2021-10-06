"Movies on the Potomac" is getting a spooky twist for Halloween!

Movie nights are a must for Halloween, and the National Harbor is bringing the scares with spine-tingling flicks all month long. Throughout October, the waterfront hub will be hosting free movie showings with a spooky theme each Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Movies will be projected outdoors on the Plaza's jumbo screen, so visitors are invited to get comfy by bringing lawn chairs and blankets for the show.

The next screening is on October 10 with 1995's Casper starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman.

“We’re excited to extend our Movies on the Potomac for the whole month of October,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor in a statement.

This month's lineup features Halloween classics like friendly ghosts, kooky families, and talking cats. Here's what will be playing:

Casper (October 10): An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion. They get to work on ridding the premises of wicked spirits.

The Addams Family (October 17): Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.

Hocus Pocus (October 24): A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Goosebumps (October 31): A teenager teams up with the daughter of young adult horror author R.L. Stine after the writer's imaginary demons are set free in the town of Madison, Delaware.

No movie night is complete without the snacks, and movie-goers are free to bring their own food or get takeout nearby. Over 40 restaurants surround the convention center including Chipotle, Shake Shack, and Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, so you'll have a lot of good options to choose from.

“This outside event is a great way for families and friends to gather and socially distance while being able to experience National Harbor’s great takeout options and free movies in a spectacular riverfront setting," Saunders added.

Screenings may be postponed due to weather, so keep that in mind as you plan your outing. Visit the National Harbor's website for more details.

Ready to grab the popcorn? What's your favorite Halloween movie? Tell us in the comments.