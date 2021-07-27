National Western Stock Show is Back beginning January 8-23, 2022.

The best 16 days in January are back! The National Western Stock Show will once again return to Denver, and fans are excited! The 2021 event was canceled, much to the disappointment of many, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it's confirmed that the stock show will be held in 2022.

From January 8-23, 2022, you can enjoy food, fun, rodeos, livestock shows, vendors, and all the things that make this show such a draw for people around the nation.

"The 2022 Stock Show promises to showcase all your favorite western traditions, events, and activities, plus this January marks the highly anticipated unveiling of the newly constructed Cille and Ron Williams Yards. Embodying the unique and iconic traditions of the Denver stockyards, these Yards now stretch across 20 acres of the historic site. The Yards will be back to business hosting the Super Bowl of livestock shows with more than 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, longhorns, and others," said the National Western Stock Show website.



National Western Stock Show, Courtesy of Facebook

This year's event will celebrate the grand opening of the new 46,000 square feet HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center. A centerpiece on the iconic site of the new and improved Yards, with the state-of-the-art auction and show arenas, all of which are part of the larger National Western Center plan that is updating the entire complex.

Most importantly, this year's National Western will provide hundreds of jobs and bring back over $100 million in economic impact to the Denver area and Colorado; the lack of both due to the cancelation of the 2021 event was a huge loss.

Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show go on sale on September 18. Be the first to know about presale tickets and much more by becoming a Stock Show Insider at nationalwestern.com and following on social @nationalwestern.

