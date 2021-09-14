Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
KEVIN REYNOLDS, Texas Tribune - KXAN
9/14/21
Join the Community
shares
More than 11% of those who received their first dose haven’t gotten a second shot, and more than 1 million people are more than 90 days overdue.
Read Full Story on kxan.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Justice Department asks federal court to halt Texas abortion ban 'to protect the constitutional right of women'
Professor: Redistricting lawsuit an early 'Hail Mary' for Texas Democrats
CFTC Sues Dallas Man Over $6M Fraudulent Trading Scheme
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL