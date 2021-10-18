NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals blast Cleveland Browns, gain believers with 6-0 start
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals blast Cleveland Browns, gain believers with 6-0 start
Jeremy Cluff, The Arizona Republic - USA Today
10/18/21
NFL writers are raving about the Arizona Cardinals and their 6-0 start in their latest NFL power rankings ahead of Week 7.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
