NJ Gov. Phil Murphy and family cast ballots on first day of early voting in Long Branch
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy and family cast ballots on first day of early voting in Long Branch
Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press - app.com on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. Phil Murphy and his family took advantage of a law he signed this past March to cast their ballots before Election Day.
Read Full Story on app.com
