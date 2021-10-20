NZ police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Which Tennessee quarterback will start against Alabama? Josh Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tennessee football: Fan outrage begins after Jacob Warren controversial fourth down, Lane Kiffin hit
Q and A with a newsmaker: Matthew Davis, Milton Public Library's new director, on his journey to his field and his vision for the library
Is the Coronavirus Getting Better at Airborne Transmission?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Parkinson's Patient in its Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IkT-148009
Milford Ranked Among Top Towns In U.S., New List Says
Lydia Beaulieu: Extend the motel program; desperate people need it
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After finding a venue, Charlie Kirk brings his show to Burlington
Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Parkinson's Patient in its Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IkT-148009
Milford Ranked Among Top Towns In U.S., New List Says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lydia Beaulieu: Extend the motel program; desperate people need it
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Oklahoma wins with Caleb Williams, Ole Miss survives Tennessee
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NZ police answer 4-year-old's call, confirm toys are cool
Nick Perry - The Register-Herald
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 Mid-Season Summary
Queen accepts medical advice to rest for few days
The WV Senate passed a compromise redistricting plan. But a 'no-name' map set the tone for the final deal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL