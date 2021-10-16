Oakland protesters call for authorities to release Jonathan Cortez's shooting footage
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Was the world’s first fatal nuclear explosion really sparked by a love triangle?
Brattleboro Retreat reports its first Covid outbreak of the pandemic
Ex-Landmark College student charged with sexual assault on campus
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Was the world’s first fatal nuclear explosion really sparked by a love triangle?
Brattleboro Retreat reports its first Covid outbreak of the pandemic
Car vandal suspect arrested in Brattleboro
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Car vandal suspect arrested in Brattleboro
Prince marker to honor Black poet and husband
Run highlights recovery during tough times
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oakland protesters call for authorities to release Jonathan Cortez's shooting footage
Fiona Kelliher - Mercury News
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
One month after Cortez’s death, a crowd of family members and supporters rallied outside a federal complex Saturday.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California parents, teachers plan statewide walkout to protest school vaccine mandate
California's 'existential' dilemma: Increase housing and deal with climate change
Palm Springs had a public reckoning on Bogert statue. It's time for one on Marilyn.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL