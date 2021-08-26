Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!

This Labor Day weekend, we're heading to the beach! The Jellyfish Festival is blowing through Ocean City's Boardwalk on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For two days, beach-goers can experience a whirlwind of music, food, entertainment, and sports at the intersection of North Division and Somerset Streets. There'll be a main stage for the performers, with the rest of the fun located at Tentacle Village spanning three entire blocks.

They call themselves the "ultimate beach festival," and you'll know why when you see the variety of entertainment that's in store! A sprawling musical lineup awaits, ranging from blues and country to reggae-rock. Headliners include blues guitarist Anthony Gomes, the folk group Derek Woods Band, and Maryland's own Troll Tribe. But don't neglect the rest of the roster–a lot of talent will be on display playing until 9:30 p.m. every night. Who knows? You might even discover your new favorite band!

New to the festivities this time is a Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. A smorgasbord of local brews will be available for sampling on the beach, while live music plays in the background. General admission is $45 and VIP is $65, with both including unlimited samples and a commemorative drinking glass for the first 1,000 people. VIP gets the extra perk of free food (pizza, anyone?) and an earlier starting time. If you're not into beer, there's also hoop tea and hard seltzer for your tasting pleasure!

But the fun doesn't end there. Being at the beach and all, the festival's planned some fun in the sun. There'll be a fat tire bike zone, frisbee, and surfing, as well as a cornhole championship and Marine Corps Fitness Zone to put your skills to the test. Fill out the rest of the day eating and shopping from regional vendors, whose unique wares would make the perfect souvenir. It's the summertime spirit jam-packed into a single celebration!

Except for the beer festival, admission to the festival is FREE–not bad for a boatload of entertainment! But you'll still need to register to attend, which you can do here. So bring the sunblock, bury your toes into the sand, and soak in the last of summer 2021. If you missed their inaugural event in 2019, you won't want to miss it this time!

**All photos courtesy of Jellyfish Festival's Facebook page

We're pumped the Jellyfish Festival is back! How about you? Will you be attending this year's event? Let us know in the comments.