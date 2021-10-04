October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...

Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day!

National Taco Day on October 4, and we've put together a list of some of the best places you can celebrate and maybe even get some discounts/deals!

Oh, and if National Taco Day isn't enough, you'll happy to know that National Vodka Day falls on the same day!

Loyalty members will be able to get 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating 7-Eleven locations nationwide on National Taco Day. For delivery, when you buy one order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app, you'll get a second order free.

Add a crispy beef taco to any entrée for $1. You'll also be able to enjoy $1 Tequila Floaters for margaritas! Also, Chuy’s is inviting fans to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay, and be rewarded with a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.

Fuzzy's is offering $1.50 tacos all day in honor of National Taco Day.

Earn double rewards points all day on any purchase.

Get a free à la carte taco with any purchase. When ordering online or through the app, make sure to use coupon code TACO. Rubio's Rewards members can also be entered to win $50 in free food.

Enjoy $5 off Taco Bell on Grubhub orders of $15 or more.

Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day with free Fried Chicken Tacos all day long.

Free delivery and no service fee on all orders placed at Torchys.com, from October 4–8. Members of the Torchy’s Taco Junkies rewards club will have access to special offers on National Taco Day!

What do you think about National Taco Day? What's your favorite national day to celebrate? Let us know in the comments section below.