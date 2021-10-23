PEAK Performances presents Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland’s dance-theater work Look Who’s Coming to Dinner, November 4-7 at Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theater. Inspired by and contemporizing the themes of the 1967 Stanley Kramer film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner surrounding an interracial engagement—and reactions to it—Look Who’s Coming to Dinner pays tribute to those who paved the way toward acceptance in love and life.