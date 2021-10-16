Pine School's Emerson Brinn voted TCPalm Athlete of the Week
Bryan Cooney - Treasure Coast Newspapers on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Pine School eighth grader Emerson Brinn received over 11,000 votes to win TCPalm Athlete of the Week for Oct. 4-9.
