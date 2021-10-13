Plein air painters painting the town for AMoA's newest event
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Zimbabwe: Redcliff Gruesome Killings Toll Rises to 7
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Clayton-Richmond Heights-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Farm Hands West: Birdsong tapped to number two position at CDFA
Farm Hands on the Potomac: Snyder picked as EPA agriculture adviser, Torres Small confirmed to USDA post
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Giants need different October hero in Game 5 without MadBum
Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday
Early look shows Cincinnati expecting an important recruiting weekend
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Plein air painters painting the town for AMoA's newest event
Melinda Martinez - The Town Talk
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
"I'm here painting outdoors in conjunction with the Alexandria Museum of Art," said Marne Meynig, an artist from Sunset.
Read Full Story on thetowntalk.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Famine, and Asteroids
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Beverage for Halloween
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Chocolatey Cereal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL