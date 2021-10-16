Prep Central: Sheldon football edges North Medford in thriller
Prep Central: Sheldon football edges North Medford in thriller
Ashley Conklin, The Register-Guard - The Register-Guard
10/16/21
Sam Poole hit a 35-yard field goal with 1:39 remaining Friday to give Sheldon a 37-35 Class 6A Special District 7 football home win over North Medford.
