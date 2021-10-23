Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012
Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012
Emily Wagster Pettus - Daily Journal
10/23/21
Mississippi prison employees will conduct once-a-week rehearsals as the state prepares for its first execution since 2012, Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says.
