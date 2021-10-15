Railer football team to host South
Railer football team to host South
The Kansan - The Kansan
10/15/21
The Newton High School football team broke a six-game losing streak with a 24-12 win over Goddard last week. Newton will try to make it two in a row.
Read Full Story on thekansan.com
