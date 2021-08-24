RHP Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA) TV: Bally Sports Southwest Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC More bad news came on Tuesday regarding the Rangers and their COVID-19 outbreak. Three more players were removed from the team either because of positive COVID-19 tests or other contact tracing purposes: The Rangers now have a total of five players on the COVID IL: The Rangers will make corresponding roster moves for Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning on Wednesday and Friday respectively.