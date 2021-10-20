Rolland "Rollie" J. Larson
Rolland "Rollie" J. Larson
None - Mineral Independent
10/20/21
A Graveside service will be held at the Potter Cemetery on at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Potter, Nebraska.
Read Full Story on vp-mi.com
