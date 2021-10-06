Shawnee Co. Commissioners proclaim Ted Ensley Day on Oct. 17
Shawnee Co. Commissioners proclaim Ted Ensley Day on Oct. 17
Sarah Motter - Topeka WIBW-TV on MSN.com
10/6/21
Shawnee Co. will celebrate Ted Ensley Day on Oct. 17 with a ceremony following a proclamation from the Shawnee Co. Commission.
