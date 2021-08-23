Simone Biles and Other US Gymnasts Bringing Live Tour to Denver

The "Gold Over America Tour" will see the gymnasts perform live!

If you're still celebrating all that Team USA accomplished in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you're not alone. In fact, we've got just the event that'll keep the spirit alive! Some of the country's best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City for the "Gold Over America Tour."

Fans will see Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee.

Each gymnast will perform some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos, and more.

The gymnastics event will take over Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, October 3. Tickets are available for purchase on ticketmaster.com.

"The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment," said Biles. "The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes."

Are you excited to see some of America's best gymnasts perform live at Ball Arena? Comment below.