Tickets are on sale now!

Happy hour is back at the Maryland Zoo. The popular "Sip & Stroll" event returns this fall on weekend nights at 1 Safari Place. Throughout the months of September and October, the 21-and-up crowd gets to sip on refreshing beer or wine while exploring the zoo through a special theme. For all the parents out there, you'll need to give the babysitter a call because this is for adults only!

Visitors can choose from four different experiences:

Saving Species (September 3 & October 1): Discusses how zoos protect animals through educational and research-based efforts, as well as the sanctuary they become for vulnerable species.

Discusses how zoos protect animals through educational and research-based efforts, as well as the sanctuary they become for vulnerable species. Animal Sex and Mating Habits (September 11 & October 9): Divulges the juicy details of love in the animal kingdom, as well as the "matchmaking" that occurs with animal breeding at the zoo. The birds and bees talk you never knew you needed (or didn't).

Divulges the juicy details of love in the animal kingdom, as well as the "matchmaking" that occurs with animal breeding at the zoo. The birds and bees talk you never knew you needed (or didn't). Zoo History (September 24): Takes a historical deep dive into the zoo's past that goes all the way back to the late 19th century. Recommended for history buffs whose love language is learning obscure facts.

Takes a historical deep dive into the zoo's past that goes all the way back to the late 19th century. Recommended for history buffs whose love language is learning obscure facts. Predators! (October 15): Explores the methods of self-preservation animals take in fending off foes threatening their survival. It will likely feature said predators in the flesh (oooh!)

For $65 each, ticket-holders will receive the following perks:

Three beverages of your choice–beer, wine, and soda

A meal from Triple J Food Co. food truck

Guided tour with keeper chats

Exclusive access to select zoo habitats

Drinking at the zoo? After-hours tours? Once you've had happy hour at the Maryland Zoo, you won't want it any other way!

Each session takes place, rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. To comply with recent COVID-19 measures, guests will also be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Groups will be limited to no more than 30 people at a time.

Ready to get sipping and strolling? You can reserve your tickets here. Bottoms up!

Are you excited about "Sip & Stroll" coming back to the Maryland Zoo? Let us know if you're going down in the comments.