Solignac named USL player of the week heading into San Antonio game
Solignac named USL player of the week heading into San Antonio game
Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times - El Paso Times on MSN.com
8/3/21
Striker Luis Solignac scored two goals off the bench in a win against Real Monarchs, helping the Locomotive remain in first place.
Read Full Story on elpasotimes.com
