South Bend artist's snake drawings charm ESPN 'Out of Pocket' star, creative director
South Bend artist's snake drawings charm ESPN 'Out of Pocket' star, creative director
Kathy Borlik - South Bend Tribune on MSN.com
10/24/21
A creative director at ESPN saw Ellen Brenneman's animal artwork on Etsy and asked for her "The Spirit of the Snake" for the set of "Out of Pocket."
Read Full Story on southbendtribune.com
