South San Francisco Facing Dire Shortage of Substitute Teachers
South San Francisco Facing Dire Shortage of Substitute Teachers
CBS San Francisco - CBS Local on MSN.com
10/13/21
Schools across California are dealing with a massive substitute teacher shortage since the return to in-person learning, and South San Francisco Unified is no exception.
