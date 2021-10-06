St. Cloud Crush host first adapted soccer home game since 2019
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Auburn transfer decision exceeding Walker Kessler's expectations
Amazing! A lot goes into creating corn mazes
Ethan Crawford accounts for 3 TDs to lead Hillcrest past Northridge, plans Auburn visit
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Auburn transfer decision exceeding Walker Kessler's expectations
Amazing! A lot goes into creating corn mazes
Jennifer Smith of Auburn talks about being Elf on a Shelf
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Auburn transfer decision exceeding Walker Kessler's expectations
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Lewis Grizzard in between Georgia & Auburn
After brief benching, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix riding high into showdown with Georgia
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bryan Harsin’s message for Auburn during Georgia week: ‘Work your ass off’ to get better
Amazing! A lot goes into creating corn mazes
Penn State adds to Class of 2022 with Omari Evans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. Cloud Crush host first adapted soccer home game since 2019
Zach Dwyer - St. Cloud Times
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Sophomore Maria McKnight had three goals within the opening three minutes; Kevin Dunham also had a hat trick in his third high school game
Read Full Story on sctimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to support what matters
HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2 From the Air: Study
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL