Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells in middle of his third season
Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells in middle of his third season
Don Williams - YAHOO!News
10/26/21
Matt Wells is out as Texas Tech football coach eight games into his third seson. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to be appointed as interim coach.
