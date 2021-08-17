Join hundreds of families and heart warriors at the 2021 Denver Congenital Heart Walk.

The Congenital Heart Walk series is the primary fundraising program that benefits The Children's Heart Foundation, and it strives to raise funds to advance "the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects (CHDs)." The family-friendly event returns to the Denver Zoo in a big way after going virtual in 2020, and Our Community Now will be there every step of the way!

And because of the efforts of the series and the funding raised, there have been significant improvements for CHD patients, including increased survival, longevity, and quality of life. It's been estimated that there are between two and three million Americans living with CHDs, and they are not only living happier lives, but longer and healthier ones.

Grab your family, your friends, your coworkers, and let's help The Children's Heart Foundation make a difference, one step at a time. Please note that you can participate in the walk either in-person or virtually this year.

When: August 22, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steel Street

Register to Walk or Donate

In addition to the walk itself, participants can also enjoy various family-friendly activities, special guests, food and other refreshments, and much more. For this fundraiser, participants are required to raise or donate a minimum of $20. Keep in mind that this is a requirement for all guests over the age of 2.

For more details on the 2021 Denver Congenital Heart Walk, including how you can donate, become a sponsor, and/or start a team, please click here.

Our Community Now will be attending this year's walk to support Jaxson's Journey, and if you can't make it, please consider donating to our team. Every little bit helps us reach our goal!

What Are Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs)?

According to The Children's Heart Foundation, CHDs are the United States' most common birth defects, ultimately affecting nearly 40,000 babies every year—that's one child every 15 minutes. CHDs come in different types and with various degrees of severity.

"As medical care and treatment have advanced, thanks to research, infants with CHDs are living longer and healthier lives. Many children with CHDs are now living into adulthood. It is estimated that more than two million individuals in the United States are living with a CHD," states the foundation's website. "Even with improved treatments, people with CHDs are not cured, even if their heart defect has been repaired. People with a CHD can develop other health problems over time, depending on their specific heart defect, the number of heart defects they have, and the severity of their heart defect."

The foundation notes that it's important for those with CHDs to regularly visit their doctors and get check-ups.

To learn more about The Children's Heart Foundation, click here.

Have you participated in the annual Denver Congenital Heart Walk before? Will we see you at this year's event at the Denver Zoo? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.