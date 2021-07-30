One Big Day, One Big Impact

Have you been thinking of volunteering for a good cause this summer? This August, a massive event is offering Coloradans the perfect opportunity to lift up their communities!

The Big Lift is an annual event hosted by Colorado UpLift. We've written about them before—this Denver-based organization is dedicated to building community relationships with at-risk urban youth to provide them with access to the education and skills required to chart a confident course in life. Since its founding in 1982, Colorado UpLift's mission has evolved considerably, but its commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of urban youth has remained the same.

Each year, The Big Lift gathers in Denver to lift up schools, communities, and neighborhoods through acts of outreach and service. Large groups of volunteers are tasked with a wide variety of awesome projects that include beautifying parks, removing trash from neighborhoods, and organizing big supply drops for local classrooms! Afterward, the entire event gathers for the annual Finish Festival, which offers a chance to reflect on the day's service while enjoying food, drinks, and plenty of family fun!

This year's event will take place on August 7 at Great Lawn Park (101 Yosemite St, 80230). Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the event runs through the afternoon. The full schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM | Registration and Check-in

9:00 AM | Volunteers Depart for Project Sites (with provided transportation)

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM | Volunteer Work

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | Finish Festival and Lunch

If you're interested in volunteering to make a real difference, then you can do so at Colorado UpLift's website. Registration is completely free, and you'll even get a T-shirt at the end to celebrate all of the hard work that you put into your community!

This event isn't your only chance to get involved with Colorado UpLift, however. The organization recently launched its Community UpLifter program, which provides year-round opportunities for people who are looking to become part of its amazing mission. If you love Denver's unique culture, there are few ways to celebrate it that are better than giving back through an organization like this.

Are you planning to volunteer for The Big Lift this year? Sound off in the comments.