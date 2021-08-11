Denver's first annual FanDuel FanFest brings free meet-and-greets with Broncos players and live performances by the Grammy Award-winning duo.

Denver's first-ever FanDuel FanFest is bringing free entertainment for all on August 22. The lineup includes a live performance by The Chainsmokers, meet-and-greets with NFL legends, and much more.

The FanDuel FanFest, to be held at Empower Field at Mile High, is a free festival put on by sports betting company FanDuel. The event is free to anyone who makes their first bet of $10 on the Broncos vs. Giants Week 1 matchup. It's a risk-free investment that comes with a free ticket to an unforgettable festival. If you don't win your bet, FanDuel will give you up to $1,000 in site credit. Existing members and one friend will also receive $50 in Sportbook credit upon making their bets and reserving their free ticket to the FanFest.

The FanDuel FanFest is set to take place from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 22. Guests will have the opportunity to meet former Broncos players, including Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, and Jake Plummer. Stop and take photos with the Lombardi Trophy or meet Rockies alumni Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Brad Hawpe, and Clint Barnes.

The FanFest will also include free betting games on live challenges and games and prizes for those who wager FanFest points. Numerous food trucks will be available to satiate your empty stomach, and the beer garden will quench your thirst.

Guests must be 21 and older to attend the FanDuel FanFest. Everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

Learn more about the event at fanduel.com/fanfest.

Have you punched your ticket to the FanDuel FanFest? What are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.