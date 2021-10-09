The Chances Of Deer Collisions While Driving In Alabama
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
3 takeaways from Week 7 of prep football in Snohomish County
'8 Chapters': Collaborative artwork between Granite Falls, Dakota Community artists-in-residence showcases a journey and story of place
20-hour mission rescues 2 hikers on Three Fingers mountain
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
3 takeaways from Week 7 of prep football in Snohomish County
FCS Football: Predictions for the Best 10 Games in Week 7
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The Chances Of Deer Collisions While Driving In Alabama
Michael Seale - Patch on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Most animal-involved crashes occur in the fall. A 2021 State Farm analysis breaks down the likelihood of hitting a deer in Alabama.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 19, In Montgomery County
What Coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee Players Said About Facing Alabama
Mobile city officials respond to Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL