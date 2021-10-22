The First Apartment That the Actor Anthony Rapp Bought Is for Sale
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trial for Mitchell man who refused to wear mask at school board meeting ends in hung jury
What we learned in Week 10 of High School Football
Playoff-time fast reaction: What we learned from Thursday’s South Dakota high school football slate
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Dakota football aims for fourth straight win
Lakota Nation Invitational returning this year, field expands to 48 teams
State's unclaimed property tops $600 million, treasurer says
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Editorial roundup: Dakota sculpture helps heal Scaffold pain
South Dakotans need to use 605 area code before making phone calls starting Sunday
South Dakota football aims for fourth straight win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
Lakota Nation Invitational returning this year, field expands to 48 teams
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The First Apartment That the Actor Anthony Rapp Bought Is for Sale
Vivian Marino - New York Times
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The actor’s success in “Rent” on Broadway allowed him to buy the NoHo studio loft, at 1 Bond Street, 23 years ago for $375,000. It is now listed for $1.95 million.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Illinois State Fair carnival vendor loses state contract for hiring registered child sex offender
Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,969 cases, 27 deaths
Illinois licensed day care workers mandated to get COVID-19 vaccine, undergo weekly testing
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL