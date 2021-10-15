You'll be able to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over northern Colorado.

Turn your eyes toward the skies this weekend if you're in the northern Colorado area, 'cause the Great Colorado Air Show is here! Held on Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, the show will take place at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Loveland.

You can expect to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight as the headliners of the event, marking their first appearance in northern Colorado since 2002.

"We are thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in Colorado," said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network. "They are one of the most exciting jet demonstration teams in the country and with their new F/A-18 Super Hornet it is sure to be a great air show."

A variety of other military and civilian performers are scheduled to appear, including:

Bob Freeman Aerobatic champion Flying his Extra 300

Barry “Bdog” Hancock Piloting Yak-50 warbird

Tom Larkin Sonex Mini Jet

Dagmar Kress World Aerobatic Champion and Colorado resident Piloting a Pitts S-2C

Greg Colyer Ace Maker T-33 fighter jet

Mike Wiskus U.S. National Aerobatic Champion Flying his Lucas Oil Pitts S-1-11B

Rocky Mountain Renegades air show team

Tickets for the event are, unfortunately, sold out, according to the Great Colorado Air Show website.

As with many events of this nature, you can expect some road closures going on this weekend. And they are as follows:

East County Road 30 will be closed from South County Road 9 to the SW Frontage Road.

North Boyd Lake Avenue will be closed north of Kendall parkway to East County Road 30 from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; will be closed from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Earhart Road will also be closed to anyone who does not have a ticket to the show.

It's important to note that traffic may be heavier in the surrounding areas, as well. Alternate routes are advised throughout the weekend.

Will you be attending the Great Colorado Air Show this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments below.