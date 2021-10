The quest for No. 9: Sandpoint boys soccer looks to add another title to its trophy case

Three wins — that’s all that separates Sandpoint boys soccer from its ninth state title in program history and first since 2012. The journey toward glory begins Thursday when third-seeded Sandpoint (8-4) faces sixth-seeded Canyon Ridge (10-3-5) in the first round of the 4A state tournament at 12:30 p.