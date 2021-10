'There Are Better Riches Than Commerce' and Other Lessons From Nick Offerman

Welcome to “The Ezra Klein Show.” [MUSIC PLAYING] I’m a big Nick Offerman fan in the sense that I’m a big Ron Swanson fan. And if you don’t know who Ron Swanson is, he’s the head of the Pawnee, Ind. Parks and Recreation Department on the show “Parks and Recreation,