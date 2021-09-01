Remember the courageous men and women of our nation through some of these DMV events.

September 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that shook this nation. People all over the country will stop to remember and honor the people who lost their lives and the way that the nation came together in solidarity. If you're looking for something to do that honors these sacrifices and celebrates life, look no further than these memorable DMV events.

Remember With a Run

Washington, D.C provides the perfect views and backdrop for a run to remember. This run honors the sacrifices of 9/11, unites communities, and brings people together.

The 9/11 Heroes Run – This run celebrates courage through the act of running. If none of the locations work, you can sign up as a virtual runner. The website has everything runners need to register and set up a 9/11 heroes run fundraiser. Check out the map to find a run near you: September 12 at 9:11 a.m. in Richmond, Virginia September 12 at 2 p.m. in Annapolis, Maryland

Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff, and ECC 9/11 Memorial 5K – On September 11, the community will come together to join Arlington police, fire, Sherriff, and emergency communications center in a memorial 5K run. The run starts at 6 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Crystal City and over 40,000 runners have already raised over $800,000 for 9/11-related charities. Although the in-person run is sold out, runners can still register for virtual spots.

Remember With Some History

Many people choose to honor and remember the courageous acts of 9/11 through a glimpse of that tragic day, the history of the country, and honoring the country's sacrifices. Washington D.C. provides some memorable events at many of the monuments and memorials.

Moment of Silence at the Arlington Cemetery – Every year on September 11, the Arlington National Cemetary holds a moment of silence at exactly 9:37 a.m. to remember the 184 victims of 9/11. Visitors to the cemetery can view the Pentagon Group Burial Marker Arlington County which marks the country's losses on the day. Arlington County also hangs US flags from overpasses and buildings to showcase "Flags Across Arlington."

Remembrance Program at the National Museum of the US Navy – On September 8, leading up to the events of the weekend, Deputy Director of the Naval History and Heritage Command, Captain Patrick Burns will share his stories from Ground Zero. In 2001, during the attacks on the nation, Burns was the Director of Fleet Support Services in New York City and assisted with the response effort in the days after 9/11.

Remember With a Movie

The DMV will be hosting movies that reflect on the day, as well as film festivals where people can celebrate world unity and its people.

Screening: 9/11 – The Embassy of France is honoring the day by hosting a screening of the documentary, 911 by the French filmmakers and brothers Jules and Gédéon Naudet. The film provides a unique and touching account of the day as it changed the entire world.

The DC Shorts International Film Festival – From September 9–19, Washington, D.C., will be home to the DC shorts international film festival. Ninety-five films from over 26 countries will be showcased. While most will be viewed online, in-person screenings will be held at Goethe-Institut.

Remember With a Laugh

September 11 isn't just a day to grieve, but it's also a day to remember how far we've come. Take part in some comedic events throughout the capital that heal the soul.

Jim Gaffigan Tour – Laughter is the best medicine and Jim Gaffigan is in the DMV to provide the remedy. He will be at DAR Constitution Hall from September 9-12.

Remember With Art and Culture

Art and culture bring people from all walks of life together. What better way to honor the sacrifices of 9/11 than by celebrating diversity, inclusion, and love throughout the nation.

CultureFest DMV – This event celebrates diversity through music, art, and food by bringing the entire community together. CultureFest will be held at the Waterfront National Harbor and feature tons of musical artists, food vendors, and photo booths.

Adams Morgan Day – September 12 is the 43rd annual Adams Morgan Day, celebrating the area with music, art, and activities for the whole family. The day includes a scavenger hunt, COVID memorial wall, DJ, and drag queen storytime. Come out and celebrate Adams Morgan—you can even volunteer for the event on the site.

Remember With a Drink and a Little Bit of Magic

For anyone who wants a drink and a little bit of magic during the weekend of September 11, the DMV has the perfect opportunity.

DC Potter Crawl 2021 – On September 11, Dupont Circle will come alive with magic as the DMV hosts the DC Potter Crawl. The event calls all muggles who solemnly swear they are up to no good and brings them together for one magical night. Tickets include a refillable magic Potter mug, party favors, food and drink deals, and a crawl through bars of Dupont Circle. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be given to the best-dressed magical creature.

So, what will you do for the September 11 weekend? Let us know in the comments.