Engage your brain to grow its thinking power.

Can your brain do tricks? Or react differently on command? Today's the day to explore these questions. According to National Day Calendar, today, October 13, is National Train Your Brain Day. Challenge yourself with puzzles and intellectual games.

Our brains can get bored. Doing the same thing each day does not lend itself to growing our brains. Learn new things. Tap into your problem-solving abilities by learning a new skill. If we’re doing the same thing every day, we’re probably not solving too many problems.

The sky is the limit! With people only using an average of 10 percent of their brains, we all have room to grow!

How Does the Brain Work?

Watch Brain Games, available to stream via Disney+, for a mind-blowing experience. Brain Games features "interactive games and experiments designed to mess with your mind and reveal the inner-workings of your brain, exploring the science of perception, memory, attention, illusion, stress, morality, and much more."

What Are Some Benefits to Training Your Brain?

Studies have shown that engaging your brain helps fight off dementia and Alzheimer's. Whether you enjoy a strategic board game, a sudoku puzzle, or a building project requiring planning, figuring, and troubleshooting, find a way that you enjoy making your brain work.

If you have any lingering New Year's resolutions, try training your brain to begin a new habit before 2020 comes to a close. According to healthline.com, "It can take anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit and an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic." You've still got time to start today.

What fascinates you most about your brain? Tell us more in the comments below.