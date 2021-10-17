Top five Middleweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 41 headliner
Top five Middleweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 41 headliner
Mark Hoover - mykhel.com
10/17/21
Top five Middleweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 41 headliner as No. 2 ranked contender Paulo Costa returns to action against No. 5 Marvin Vettori.
