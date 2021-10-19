Train riders held up cellphones as woman was raped on SEPTA, police say
Train riders held up cellphones as woman was raped on SEPTA, police say
NBCNews - NBC News
10/19/21
There were no calls made to 911 in Philadelphia, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said. "We want people ... to watch out for other riders."
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
