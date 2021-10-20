Trump calls Liz Cheney a 'smug fool'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona man groomed, then scammed out of entire 401(k)
How Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt became an F1 superfan
Murphy, Wilson Back In Lineup As Cardinals Play Without Kingsbury
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sustainable Green Printing Partnership Certifies Four Shutterfly Manufacturing Facilities
Von Miller Gives Browns Bulletin-Board Material to Rally Slumping Broncos
4-Star Guard Collin Chandler To Take Official Visit To BYU This Weekend
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Coolidge shifts focus of roads to outlying areas
Investigation finds Gilbert mayor did not violate ethics rules
Make or break: Top 10 Arizona high school football games in Week 10
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Man who fatally shot federal agent inside Amtrak train in Arizona faced charges in California
No sentence reduction for Arizona man convicted in 2015 Texas attack
Coolidge shifts focus of roads to outlying areas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
No sentence reduction for Arizona man convicted in 2015 Texas attack
Key stats from Arizona football's loss against Colorado
Kristin Chenoweth singing anthem, Dierks Bentley doing concert for NASCAR race in Phoenix
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Trump calls Liz Cheney a 'smug fool'
Jordan Williams - The Hill on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) a “smug fool” after she pressed the House to back a criminal contempt vote against former White House aide State Bannon.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Release: Wyoming Whiskey's Single Barrel Bourbon
Trevor Noah on Kanye name change: 'If I had gone super-MAGA, I also would want to distance myself from myself'
Kim Kardashian Pays Ye Another $3 Million For Furniture In Their Home
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL