UCLA eager to make most of national spotlight as it preps for 'GameDay' and Oregon
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Zoo regroups following leopard's death, possibly from COVID
“You knew at some point he’d be here” Watertown’s Jake Olson wins golf Class AA state individual title
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Medicaid expansion ballot campaigns near signature threshold
South Dakota ready to inoculate state's young people
A time in history: On the rails
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Medicaid expansion ballot campaigns near signature threshold
South Dakota ready to inoculate state's young people
A time in history: On the rails
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Thousands rally in Sudan’s capital to demand civilian rule
A time in history: On the rails
Achievements on Display at the South Dakota State Fair
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UCLA eager to make most of national spotlight as it preps for 'GameDay' and Oregon
Ben BolchStaff Writer Oct. 22, 2021 3:30 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
UCLA hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" is a boost for AD Martin Jarmond's efforts to generate buzz for the program, especially if it upsets No. 10 Oregon.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chicago gained Latino and lost Black residents in 2020 Census. Latino aldermen want new city council ward map to reflect population shift.
Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family
No.1 pick to FINALLY live up to billing; speedster ready to ignite revival: Every club's breakout star
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL