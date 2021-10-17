UTEP Volleyball stops Southern Miss in five sets
UTEP Volleyball stops Southern Miss in five sets
Staff Report - El Paso Herald-Post
10/17/21
The UTEP volleyball team (15-4, 4-2 Conference USA) defeated Southern Miss, 3-2 (28-26, 15-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9) Saturday morning
