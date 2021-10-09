Vaccine disparities improving in Louisiana
All
.
Vaccine disparities improving in Louisiana
Tayler Davis - KSLA
10/9/21
Back in April, a campaign was launched in the state called Bring Back Louisiana. It was an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.
