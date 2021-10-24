Verstappen wins in Texas to double his F1 lead
.
Verstappen wins in Texas to double his F1 lead
Alan Baldwin - Reuters
10/24/21
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen held off title rival Lewis Hamilton to win the U.S. Grand Prix by 1.3 seconds on Sunday and go 12 points clear with five races remaining.
