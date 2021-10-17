Want chips with that? Mayors redefine public service, help another mayor during lunch rush
Want chips with that? Mayors redefine public service, help another mayor during lunch rush
Robert Trapp - Farmington Daily Times on MSN.com
10/17/21
Española Mayor Javier Sanchez needed help at his busy restaurant and got by with a little help from his friends — three other New Mexico mayors.
Read Full Story on daily-times.com
