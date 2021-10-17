What are the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in Brockton?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
City Council adopts Green and Complete Streets Policy, making Newport 'accessible to everyone'
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 14
Jennifer Lawrence showcases her growing baby bump as she enjoys lunch with husband Cooke Maroney
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Water problems delay new townhomes in central Pa. borough
Council invests £1.5 million into creating better neighbourhoods
Newport Garden Club to host a talk by ‘The Seedhuntress’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Water problems delay new townhomes in central Pa. borough
‘Rock The Mansion’ raises more than $150,000 for Newport Mental Health
Newport Garden Club to host a talk by ‘The Seedhuntress’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Newport Garden Club to host a talk by ‘The Seedhuntress’
Do it for the Gram: 5 spots in Newport to get the perfect Instagram photo
City Council adopts Green and Complete Streets Policy, making Newport 'accessible to everyone'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What are the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in Brockton?
Darvence Chery - The Enterprise
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
A study identified these intersections in Brockton with at least two severe or fatal pedestrian or cyclist collisions.
Read Full Story on enterprisenews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
FCC head Rosenworcel on way out because she's not liberal enough for Biden
Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)
COVID vaccine mandates: Massachusetts hospitals see upwards of 90% of caregivers immunized as threats of job loss loom
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL