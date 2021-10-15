What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
CNN Newsource - KYMA
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
Read Full Story on kyma.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
WATCH NOW: Lance Moore discusses who needs to step it up for the Saints after the bye week
With Longhorns fans and Arch Manning watching, Texas reloads against No. 12 Oklahoma State
States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL