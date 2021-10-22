What's Working: Hospital moms unite to collect blankets in honor of little girl
What's Working: Hospital moms unite to collect blankets in honor of little girl
Devon Walsh - WKRG News 5
10/22/21
In tonight’s What’s Working, a special donation for USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Three mothers are collecting blankets for patients.
